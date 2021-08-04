Karnataka Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government will hold cabinet expansion at 2:15 PM today. A total of 29 ministers will be inducted into the new cabinet this afternoon, and there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers this time. Bommai addressed the press conference from Vidhana Soudha along with the state in-charge Arun Singh and maintained that his cabinet would be a mixture of experience and enthusiasm. He explained that 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, 1 Reddy will be in the cabinet and one berth is given to women. He further stated that, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra’s name is not on the list. The new Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan at 2:15 pm. The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality, the Chief Minister said.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: CM Bommai Directs THESE Districts Bordering Kerala to Intensify COVID Surveillance Measures. Full List Here

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates:

1:15 PM: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that 29 cabinet ministers will take oath in Raj Bhavan today afternoon.

1:10 PM: Whenever there’s cabinet expansion, every MLA wants to be included in the cabinet. Party high command is capable of taking right decision & I believe high command will have balanced cabinet & will move forward taking everyone together: Karnataka Minister CC Patil

