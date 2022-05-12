Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.Also Read - Hanuman Chalisa Row: Karnataka Govt Warns Of Action Against Violations Of Loudspeaker Guidelines

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Karnataka to Impose COVID Measures in Border Areas Soon Amid Rise in Cases, CM Bommai Makes Big Announcement

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route. Also Read - Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa to Resign Today Amid Row Over Contractor’s Suicide Case

Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/h94G1EOwBt — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.