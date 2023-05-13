Home

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Hanur Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Hanur Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of voting for the Hanur, Kollegal (SC), Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet constituencies under Chamarajanagar district will begin at 8 AM.

AM Mallikarjuna Swamya of JD(S) and C Puttaranga Shetty of Congress and V Somanna of BJP are the candidates from Chamarajanagar constituency. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout being recorded at 65.69 per cent till 5 PM.

The highest polling till 5 PM was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent. On the other hand, Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling and Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

Chamarajanagar Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

Chamarajanagar Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.