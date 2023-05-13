ZEE Sites

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Hanur Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Chamarajanagar District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:25 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • 6:23 AM IST

    Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: At 73.19 per cent, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever voting on May 10.

  • 6:05 AM IST

    Karnataka Chamarajanagar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Karnataka Election Result 2023. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of voting for the Hanur, Kollegal (SC), Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet constituencies under Chamarajanagar district will begin at 8 AM.

AM Mallikarjuna Swamya of JD(S) and C Puttaranga Shetty of Congress and V Somanna of BJP are the candidates from Chamarajanagar constituency. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout being recorded at 65.69 per cent till 5 PM.

The highest polling till 5 PM was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent. On the other hand, Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling and Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

Chamarajanagar Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

