Karnataka

‘How Does PM Modi Travel?’ Asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After BJP Flays Him For Travelling In Luxury Jet

A viral video showed Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, along with housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, and others, travelling in a luxury jet from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Screengrab from video shared X.

Karnataka News: ‘How does Narendra Modi Travel?’, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked as he responded to BJP’s attack after a viral video showed him travelling in a luxury private jet along with his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

“How does Narendra Modi travel? You tell me first. Please ask this question to the BJP people which plane does Narendra Modi travels in? He travels alone. Why does he travel alone? BJP leaders will keep saying something silly,” Siddaramaiah said when asked about the Opposition BJP’s outcry over his means of travel.

VIDEO | "How does Narendra Modi travel? You tell me first. Please ask this question to the BJP people – which plane Narendra Modi travels in? He travels alone. Why does he travel alone? BJP leaders will keep saying something silly," says Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah when asked… pic.twitter.com/VPxBqZqNxk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

Earlier, the BJP came down heavily on the Congress dispensation in Karnataka for flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles’ after a video went viral showing CM Siddaramaiah, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, and and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others, travelling in a luxurious private jet.

‘If bigotry had a face’

“If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!,” Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra in a post of ‘X’ while sharing the video.

In the video, Housing Minister Khan is seen walking inside the jet with a background song “Dekho Dekho Dekho Chalta Hai Sultan, Dekho Dekho Dekho Lalkar Hai Sultan’. There is a small logo with Khan’s picture in it.

“Happy moments of traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru with our proud leader, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Khan had captioned the video in Kannada.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn’t even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private… pic.twitter.com/SkrLB5OdjI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 22, 2023

“By the way, they were traveling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Tax payers money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers!” Vijayendra added.

‘Highly improper’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also weighed in on the issue, terming Siddaramaiah’s decision to travel in a high-end jet “highly improper” at a time when the state was reeling under severe drought condition.

“It is highly improper to travel in such a luxurious aircraft at this time,” Joshi said, referring to the severe drought conditions in Karnataka.

“We can understand if a place does not have regular air services, but there are so many flights between Delhi and Bangalore,” he said.

The senior BJP leader also took a dig at the donation drive launched by the Congress.

“I think this donation drive is only to turn the black money stashed with Congress leaders to white,” Joshi said.

BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya said: “On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn’t even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet.”

“They apparently had ‘happy moments’ traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times. Karnataka is reeling under mis-governance but Congress’s loot must continue,” Malviya said on X.

(With PTI inputs)

