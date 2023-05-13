Home

Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Chintamani Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Chikkaballapura District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of voting for Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Sidlaghatta and Chintamani constituencies under Chikkaballapura district will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

KP Bachegowda of JD(S), Nandi Basha (AAP), Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar (INC), Dr. K Sudhakar (BJP) are the candidates from Chikkaballapura constituency. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout being recorded at 65.69 per cent till 5 PM.

Chickaballapur district recorded the recorded the highest poling till 5 PM at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent.

Chikkaballapura Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

