Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Chintamani Seat Begins At 8 AM

live

Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Chikkaballapura District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:40 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: According to ECI on May 12, Chikkaballapura district, at 85.83 per cent, registered the highest voter turnout.

  • 6:24 AM IST

    Karnataka Chikkaballapura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: At 73.19 per cent, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever voting on May 10.

  • 6:07 AM IST

    Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Karnataka Election Result 2023. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of voting for Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Sidlaghatta and Chintamani constituencies under Chikkaballapura district will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

KP Bachegowda of JD(S), Nandi Basha (AAP), Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar (INC), Dr. K Sudhakar (BJP) are the candidates from Chikkaballapura constituency. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout being recorded at 65.69 per cent till 5 PM.

Chickaballapur district recorded the recorded the highest poling till 5 PM at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent.

Chikkaballapura Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

