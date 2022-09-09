Bengaluru: In a case of sheer inhumanity, a student of Class 2 suffered 40 per cent burns after a teacher threw hot water on him for relieving himself in the school uniform, reported news agency IANS. The incident took place last Friday at a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe at Santekallur village in Karnataka’s Raichur district. The student, Akhith, been admitted to Lingasaguru taluk hospital, and his condition is said to be serious.Also Read - Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death For Chewing Tobacco In Amritsar. Horrific Incident Caught on CCTV

After finding out that Akhith had defecated in his uniform, Huligeppa, the teacher, turned furious and poured piping hot water on the child. Sources said the boy's family was also threatened against complaining about the incident. Akhith's parents allegedly got phone calls from local leaders.

Meanwhile, the police said unless a complaint is lodged, no action could be taken. Women and Child Welfare Department officials have not visited the hospital either and turned a blind eye towards the plight of the boy.

BOY’S PICS GO VIRAL

The accused teacher has stopped coming to the school after the incident. A source said the authorities should take a suo motu stand to investigate the matter. Photos of the boy bring treated at the hospital have gone viral.

(With inputs from IANS)