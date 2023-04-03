Karnataka CM Announces Candidacy For Shiggaon Seat; BJP Likely To Finalise Candidate List On April 8

Home

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Karnataka Assembly Election Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday confirmed his candidacy from the Shiggaon seat in Haveri district for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The Chief Minister exuded confidence as he said that there is “pro-incumbency” in the state. “I will contest from Shiggaon in Haveri,” Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister, while speaking to the media, said, “We are seeking votes based on our performance”. Bommai has been the state’s Chief Minister since July 2021. “I and my party are fully prepared to face the upcoming elections and are seeking votes based on our performance in office” he added.

BJP Candidate List Likely On April 8

Meanwhile, the BJP Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise the list of BJP candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

“We will discuss the names recommended by the district committees during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board. The Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 where the names will be finalised after discussion,” Bommai said.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have already released their first list of candidates for the election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant to the state, has also put out its candidates’ list.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.