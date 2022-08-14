Bengaluru: In a move to cater to the needs of the people of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday flagged off 75 “Switch EiV 12 buses” . Inducted by the the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) these electric buses are a part of a large fleet of 300 electronic buses. The remaining buses will be flagged off eventually. With this new and advanced technology, the buses will play a pivotal role in reducing the carbon footprint of the city.Also Read - Karnataka: Man Slits Estranged Wife's Throat In Family Court In Bengaluru, Arrested

"In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300-strong electric bus order," said Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch India and Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd.

