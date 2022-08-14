Bengaluru: In a move to cater to the needs of the people of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday flagged off 75 “Switch EiV 12 buses” . Inducted by the the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) these electric buses are a part of a large fleet of 300 electronic buses. The remaining buses will be flagged off eventually. With this new and advanced technology, the buses will play a pivotal role in reducing the carbon footprint of the city.Also Read - Karnataka: Man Slits Estranged Wife's Throat In Family Court In Bengaluru, Arrested
“In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300-strong electric bus order,” said Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch India and Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd. Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Woman Saves Son From Raging Cobra in Nick of Time, Video Will Give You Goosebumps
Switch Mobility Buses
- Switch Mobility, the next-generation carbon-neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, would supply, operate and maintain the 300 buses, the company said in a release.
- These electric buses will run between Shivajinagar to Yelahanka, Yelahanka to Kengeri, Hebbal to Central Silk Board Kempegowda Bus Station to Yelahanka Satellite town and Kempegowda Bus Station to Vidyaranyapura.
- This fleet of electronic buses will help in a reduction of over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 per year equivalent to planting 87,000 trees, he said.
- The buses are equipped with a new-generation, highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions, the company said.
- Non- AC, buses are reportedly 12 meter long with the seating capacity of 40 people.
- Keeping in mind accessibility and inclusivity, there will be electrically operated wheel chair facility in these new buses.
- The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight enabling a higher range of kilometres.