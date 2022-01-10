Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for COVID-19. “My health is fine, I am under home quarantine,” he tweets.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Can Still Face Deportation Again, May Miss Australia Open: Here's Why

"I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also tested positive for the infection.