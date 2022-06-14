Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the Tamil Nadu government’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing Mekedatu project “illegal” on Tuesday.Also Read - 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Kaliamman Temple Chariot Capsizes In Tamil Nadu

Describing it as an act against the spirit of federalism, CM Bommai said: “They (Tamil Nadu) are conspiring against utilisation of our (Karnataka) share of water by the state. The union government should not consider their demand,” he said. Also Read - Reminisce The Past Or Relive The Youth At These Top 10 Tourist Places In India For Elderly Travelers

“I have confidence of getting justice. Our demand has been made with the Cauvery Water Managenent Authority (CWMA) for approval of the DPR of Mekedatu project. Many meetings have been conducted in this regard. Final meeting will be scheduled soon,” the chief minister said. Also Read - Ye Baarish Ki Boondein...! 6 Best Places To Visit in South India This Monsoon

Tamil Nadu has started trouble-making regarding the Mekedatu project at this juncture. “I will get the letter by Tamil Nadu to PM Modi. We have not proceeding with the Mekedatu with Tamil Nadu’s share of water,” he said.

The Mekedatu project is implemented utilizing the share of water of Karnataka. The project is implemented within the boundary of Karnataka, he said.

Till date, 15 meetings have taken place and Tamil Nadu had not objected in any of the meetings. Now, they are staging a political gimmick, CM Bommai stated.

Tamil Nadu is indulging in political stunts over the years and writing of letter to PM Modi objecting to the Mekedatu project by Karnataka is very much part of that, he said.

The meeting is scheduled on Mekedatu on June 14, senior officers from Karnataka will attend it, he said.