Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Friday.

This is the second time the 78-year-old Yediyurappa has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The first Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 was on August 2 last year.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier on Friday.

The CM held an emergency meeting over the COVID situation in the state, at his residence earlier in the day.