Karnataka CM Suspense Continues, Rahul Gandhi At Key Meet To Decide Top Post | LIVE Updates

Both Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar are front runners for the Karnataka chief minister's post and both are lobbying for it.

While former chief minister Siddaramaiah is in Delhi, Shivakumar arrived in the national capital Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The tussle for the Karnataka chief minister post continued on Wednesday as both the Congress veteran leaders – DK Shivakumar and Siddamaraiah – refused to back down from their demand. Both the leaders, on their own terms, have claimed sole responsibility for the Congress victory in Karnataka. Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, made it clear that he would not resort to “backstabbing or blackmail” regardless of the party’s decision. Siddaramaiah, on his part, visited Delhi on Monday where he met with the Congress leadership.

Rahul Gandhi at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence

Rahul Gandhi drove to Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence and held a closed-door meeting with the Congress chief for almost an hour and a half. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The observers had sought the opinion of all newly-elected MLAs and also held a ‘secret ballot’ on their choice for chief minister. The observers discussed the findings of their report after speaking to the party MLAs in Karnataka and handed it over to Kharge Monday night.

Both Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar are front runners for the Karnataka chief minister’s post and both are lobbying for it.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will hold discussions with party chief Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka. Both leaders are also expected to meet former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Sources quoted by news agency PTI said former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would also be consulted over the choice of chief minister and government formation in Karnataka.

The newly-elected Congress MLAs have already passed a resolution authorising party chief Kharge to appoint a leader of the Congress Legislature party, who will be the chief minister.

