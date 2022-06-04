Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ruled out constituting a new textbook review committee after dissolving the existing one, headed by Karnataka Textbook Review Committee chief Rohith Chakrateertha.Also Read - MHA, Delhi Police, DRDO, BSF, Banking Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Chakrateertha has been facing severe backlash from various quarters for his tweets and allegedly excluding the writings of intellectuals of the state. He had put out a tweet in 2016 in which he had allegedly mocked the 'Naada Geethe' (state anthem).

There were allegations against the government that it is trying to saffronise the school textbooks in the state. "No, there is no question of constituting a new textbook revision committee," CM Bommai told reporters at Devarakotta helipad in Hiriyur in the district.

To a query on including chapters on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, the Chief Minister said he would discuss with seers of various Lingayat maths.

“Our government treads on the principles of Basaveshwara. There are many superior Vachanas’ (writings) of Basaveshwara in the textbook and we have reviewed them. The Bargur Ramachandra-led textbook review committee formed by the then Congress government in 2015 and the textbook committee constituted now has a difference of just one sentence, while rest all are same,” Bommai claimed.

Regarding a chapter on the RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, he said the chapter will not be removed saying, “What’s wrong in that? I had told the textbook committee that if they come across any disparity, we will take it seriously.”

The Chief Minister and State Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday announced dissolving the textbook review committee. However, they said in a press release that the government is open to review any objectionable portions in the textbooks.