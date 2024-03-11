Home

Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticises Deve Gowda’s BJP Alliance, Says He Did It For Survival Of His Party

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticises Deve Gowda’s BJP Alliance, Says He Did It For Survival Of His Party

Recalling that Deve Gowda had once said that he wanted to be born as a Muslim in his next life and was always against the BJP, Siddramaiah said, in order to ensure the survival of his party, he has now allied himself with the BJP.

Deve Gowda Receives Criticism over Allying With BJP

Bengaluru: Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah criticized HD Deve Gowda, the leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) Party, alleging that he allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure the survival of his party. In a jab at the former Prime Minister’s earlier declaration, Siddaramaiah questioned whether he had forgotten that he had declared he would quit the nation if Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister.

Speaking at the Kangeri teachers’ Thanksgiving gathering on Sunday, the chief minister of Karnataka expressed his surprise at learning that former prime minister Deve Gowda had suddenly allied himself with the BJP.

Deve Gowda’s Biased Compliment To PM Modi

“Deve Gowda complimented Narendra Modi stating that his friendship with Narendra Modi is inseparable.I wonder what has made him this way. The same Deve Gowda had threatened to quit the nation if Narendra Modi were to win the prime ministership once more. He is now complimenting, though. They are adhering to two policies as a result. I never expected that a former Prime Minister of a country would say this,” Siddaramaiah said.

Recalling that Deve Gowda had once said that he wanted to be born as a Muslim in his next life and was always against the BJP, Siddramaiah said, in order to ensure the survival of his party, he has now allied himself with the BJP. The populace of the nation is intelligent now, just like you. The nation’s citizens are able to verify and contrast their claims. For his family’s survival, Deve Gowda believes that people should ignore him and stand by him regardless of the political stance he adopts. However, that is not the case right now.

Regarding P Puttanna’s victory in the Karnataka Legislative Council’s Teachers’ seat by-election, Siddaramaiah stated, “Puttanna was informed that he would run for the election and was confident that the teachers would support him.” With the support of the populace, he triumphed in 2002. Since then, he has triumphed five times. As the people’s voice, he has performed his job effectively.”

Victory On Name Of PM Modi

Regarding DK Suresh’s candidacy from Rural Bangalore in the Lok Sabha elections as a party MP and the brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “DK Suresh has been contesting from Bangalore Rural for four terms.” He’s going to prevail. In the name of Narendra Modi, the BJP is certain to win. The coalition between the BJP and JDS, according to Kumaraswamy, would give the Lok Sabha elections a new direction. People must now make a decision.”

“We received 136 seats, despite the fact that Narendra Modi marched throughout the state in advance of the assembly elections. Modi never won a seat in a constituency where the BJP ran a campaign. Nobody is more foolish than those who believe they would win in Narendra Modi’s name,” he added.

Criticism Over Inequitable Tax Allocation

“Those who work hard and keep their word should be compensated. Ploughing oxen should be fed, and oxen that do not plough won’t be fed,” he declared.

He also criticised the central government for what he perceived to be an inequitable tax allocation.

“They believe that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they will win 28 out of 28 seats. 4.30 lakh crore rupees have been collected from Karnataka in 2023–2024. But we only received Rs 50,257 crore back. This is incredibly unjust. How should the state be developed if this is the case? The Karnataka populace is doubting whether tax distribution fairness should be served,” said Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.