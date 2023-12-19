Home

Karnataka

Karnataka CM Meets PM Modi, Seeks Immediate Central Fund Release Of Rs 18,177 Crore For Drought Package

Karnataka CM Meets PM Modi, Seeks Immediate Central Fund Release Of Rs 18,177 Crore For Drought Package

Following the declaration of drought on November 4, 2023, in an additional seven taluks, another supplementary memorandum was submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture on November 15, 2023, taking the total claim of Karnataka to Rs 18,177.44 crore.

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside Revenue Minister Byregowda, pleaded with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi for swift release of a Rs 18,177 crore drought relief package. During a detailed meeting, Siddaramaiah submitted a comprehensive letter urging central government assistance for the state grappling with a severe water crisis. This package, covering compensation and relief measures, is crucial to tackle the impact of the drought on farmers and the broader economy, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

The letter read, “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thank you very much for sparing your valuable time to meet me today. As you are aware, a large part of Karnataka is facing a severe drought. Out of the 236 taluks of the state, 223 are declared drought-affected, as per the procedure laid down in the Drought Manual of 2020. Out of the 223 drought-affected districts, 196 are severely drought-affected.

You may like to read

Karnataka’s Crop Losses

Around 48.19 lakh hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops have suffered crop losses ranging from 33 to 100 per cent, with the majority of the area reporting losses of more than 80 per cent. Small and marginal farmers are most affected, as about 83 per cent of the land area under cultivation is covered by small and marginal farm holdings. Karnataka has assessed the damage to the crops and sought an input subsidy of Rs 4,663.12 crores from NDRF.

The average size of operational holdings in Karnataka has decreased from 3.2 Ha in 1970–71 to 1.35 Ha in 2015–16. The average size would have further decreased in the last 8 years since 2015-16. Therefore, relying on 2015-16 data would cause great injustice to Karnataka.

If, for some reason, FRUITS data cannot yet be considered, then the GOI may consider projecting the area falling under the SMF category and OSMF (other than SMF) category based on past trends and updating the figure to 2023.

Memorandum Seeking Relief Submitted In September

The first memorandum seeking relief of Rs 4,860.13 crore was submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture on September 22, 2023. Following the submission of the Memorandum, the GoI deputed the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which visited the state on October 4–9, 2023. Subsequently, 21 more taluks were declared drought-affected.

Therefore, a supplementary memorandum was submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture on October 10, 2023, seeking Rs 17,901.73 crores from NDRF, which included a gratuitous relief claim of Rs 12,577.86 crores.

Following the declaration of drought on November 4, 2023, in an additional seven taluks, another supplementary memorandum was submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture on November 15, 2023, taking the total claim of Karnataka to Rs 18,177.44 crore.

Thus, the state government is seeking drought relief of Rs 18,171.44 crore from the NDRF. The break-up of the claim is as follows: Input subsidy: Rs 4,663.12 crore; Gratuitous Relief: Rs 12,577.86 crore; Drinking Water: Rs 566.78 crore; and Animal Husbandry Interventions: Rs 363.68 crore.

Karnataka’s Memoranda Considered

It is learned that the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee, chaired by the Union Agriculture Secretary, met on November 13, 2023, and considered Karnataka’s memoranda and the report of the IMCT. The sub-committee, it is also learned, has submitted its report to the Ministry of Home, which is expected to place the same before the High-Level Committee chaired by the Union Home Minister.

It has been nearly three months since we submitted our first memorandum and two months since the IMCT made its field visits. The farmers of Karnataka are in deep distress. Since crops have failed, it is necessary that we pay the input subsidy to the farmers soon so as to alleviate their hardship and suffering.”

“Further, under MGNREGA, for the taluks where drought has been declared, the number of days of employment should be increased from 100 days per job card to 150 days per job card. A request for this has been made and the matter is pending in the Ministry of Rural Development for a long time. Kindly expedite a decision on this very important matter. I earnestly look forward to a positive response and an early resolution to the above issues, in the interest of the farmers of Karnataka,” the letter concludes.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.