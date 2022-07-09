Bengaluru: The Indian National Congress (INC) has approved the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), as follows, with immediate effect.Also Read - RBI Imposes Restrictions, Withdrawal Limits On 4 Cooperative Banks. Check Details here

PCC president – DK Shivakumar

CLP leader – Siddaramaiah

LOP Rajya Sabha – Mallikarjun Kharge

Campaign Committee chairman – MB Patil