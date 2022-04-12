Bengaluru: A contractor who had accused the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in lieu of a contract, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday morning, reported news agency PTI. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have launched an investigation.Also Read - Covid XE Variant: Karnataka Holds High-Level Meeting; Health Minister K Sudhakar Shares BIG Update

According to police, the body of Santosh K Patil from Belagavi district was found in a room in the private lodge. His friends were staying adjacent to his room. Patil reportedly sent some messages to a few media houses saying that he was committing suicide and alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

Karnataka | Congress workers protest outside the residence of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, in Bengaluru demanding his resignation. pic.twitter.com/l2K1qPSYN7 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

No question of resignation: Minister denies any connection with incident

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa said he had no information about the suicide. “I had lodged a defamation case against the person who accused me of (corruption)…He should have fought it in the court, I’m nowhere related to his (contractor Santosh Patil’s) suicide. I’ve not met him, there is no question of my resignation,” Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

To a query that Patil had blamed him for his death, the Minister said, “He could have written it but I have no information about it. I have no clue why he wrote my name in the death note and why he accused me. Only he can answer but he is no more.” On March 30, Patil, who had claimed himself to be a BJP worker, alleged that he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment but Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs four crore work. The Minister not only rubbished his charge, but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Home minister says case to be investigated

Reacting to the incident, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the case would be investigated thoroughly. He said the superintendent of police had visited the spot.

(Based on agency inputs)