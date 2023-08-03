Home

Karnataka Cops Travel To Kochi To Arrest Suspects, Detained By Kerala Police For Alleged Extortion

Kochi, Kerala: The Kerala Police detained their four of thier Karnataka counterparts who had travelled to Kochi to arrest two accused wanted in a cheating case registered in Karnataka. According to reports, four Karnataka Police personnel, including an inspector, were detained by the Kerala cops for alleged extortion.

An officer of the Kerala police said that the four Karnataka cops had travelled to the state’s Kochi district to arrest two suspects accused in a cheating case. However, upon apprehending the two accused, the Karnataka police officials allegedly demanded money from them to set the free, India Today reported.

As per the report, the fiancé of the suspects filed a complaint with the local police, claiming that the Karnataka policemen had tried to extort money from her fiancé. Based on her complaint, the Kerala police detained the four Karnataka police personnel and booked them for extortion.

Giving details, the Kerala police said that on August 1, the Karnataka cops arrived in Kochi district to arrest two suspects, identified as Akhil and Nikhil, wanted in an online cryptocurrency scam case registered in Karnataka. However, after arresting the two accused men, the Karnataka policemen allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from each of them to set them free, the report said.

The suspects did not have that kind of money and one of the accused was reportedly able to pay Rs 1 lakh while another paid Rs 2.95 lakh to the Karnataka cops, who kept demanding more. The distraught men then reported the situation to the Kerala Police as the fiancé of one of the suspects filed a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, the Kerala Police swung into action, detained their erring counterparts from Karnataka, and also allegedly recovered Rs 3.95 lakh from their vehicle.

A Kerala police official said that a case has been registered against the detained Karnataka policemen and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, adding that a senior officer of the Karnataka Police has arrived in Kochi to probe the incident.

