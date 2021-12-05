Bengaluru: As many as 69 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagalur, including 59 students and 10 staff members on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. All the infected students are said to be asymptomatic.Also Read - 'Get Ready For Third Wave', Expert Warns After India Detects 5 Omicron Cases

“We have deployed our health and medical staff who are treating them as per home isolation protocols,” Dr Umesh, DHO, Chikkamagalur said. Also Read - Delhi on Alert After First Confirmed Case of Omicron, Tanzania-Returnee Tests Positive; India's Tally Rises to 5

The school will be sealed as per the orders of DC Chikkamagalur for the next 7 days. “A total of 457 samples were collected out of which 69 tested positive. All precautionary measures as per the guidelines of Karnataka government are being taken,” Dr Umesh further said. Also Read - Travelling Amid Growing Omicron Threat? Check State-wise Flying Guidelines And Quarantine Rules Here | Full List

(With ANI inputs)