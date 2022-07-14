Karnataka Coronavirus Latest News Today: With the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government is planning to impose penalty for not wearing masks in public places in Bengaluru. Giving details, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said face masks must be made compulsory at least in Bengaluru.Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines

“I feel that masks have to be made compulsory at least in Bengaluru. Till now, there were no fines. We may have to think about imposing fines on people also before it gets out of hand. Of course, this is at the discussion stage. Ultimately, we will discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” Sudhakar said. Also Read - Kannada Actor Shivaranjan Bolannava Shot At In Belagavi District

Talking about how it would be implemented, the health minister said in the past, too, the government had effectively made the masks compulsory during lockdown and during stringent COVID restrictions. Also Read - Bengaluru Streets to Become Free of Stray Dogs Soon, Minister Announces

“Now that the symptoms of anybody infected is not serious or bothering people no deaths people not getting admitted to the ICU or requiring ventilator support, a common man feels it (COVID-19) is like any flu. He is not taking it as seriously as it should have been, though we are trying to tell them,” Sudhakar said.

He further added that COVID is a new disease that broke out nearly two years ago, so experts do not know much about the post-COVID effect on a person.

The health minister further added that people need to be watchful and mindful of their actions. “We should be considering all precautionary measures rather than thinking about it after getting affected,” he stated.

Sudhakar said the state government is thinking seriously to really consider a few options like compulsory mask and effective preventive dose of vaccination as early as possible that too on a warfooting.

Talking about the COVID fourth wave in the state, the health minister said he was not sure as every three to four months it has been observed that cases shoot up and subside.

The development comes at a time when Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,231 fresh COVID cases and zero fatality, while the previous day recorded 891 infections and one death.

Earlier this week, the state had recorded 673 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,79,694 and 40,082 respectively.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 621 while there were 10 cases in Mysuru, six in Ramanagar and four each in Ballari, Belagavi and Dharwad.