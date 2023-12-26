Home

Will Karnataka Impose Further Restrictions Amid Rise in COVID Cases? Major Announced Expected Today

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged all to wear face mask.

Karnataka Coronavirus Larest News: In the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the state government’s Cabinet sub-committee will meet on December 26 to discuss on the recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on further measures to be taken to manage COVID-19 situation in the state.

“As we increase COVID tests, cases will increase. Our TAC has met yesterday and has held discussions, the cabinet sub-committee which is meeting tomorrow will look into their suggestions or recommendations and decide on what further measures need to be taken,” Rao said. (PTI)

Will Restrictions Be Imposed in Karnataka?

However, he indicated that there will be no imposition of any restrictions as of now, while stressing the need for people to remain cautious or take precautions.

He also urged people to be cautious and take precautions and added that there is no imposition of any restrictions for now.

“There are no restrictions as of now (on New Year celebration and other activities), I feel that there is no such situation. Nowhere in the country or world there is any restriction, despite JN.1 subvariant prevalent everywhere. There are no such guidelines from the central government or the World Health Organisation,” he added.

COVID Cases in Karnataka

On Monday, Karnataka recorded 125 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This latest figures take the total number of active cases in the state to 436, the state government said in a health bulletin.

The state health department said in the last 24 hours, as many as 30 patients have been discharged, total of 3,155 tests have been conducted including – 2,072 RT-PCR and 1,083 Rapid Antigen tests.

Notably, new three Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada on December 22, in Hassan on December 23 and in Dakshina Kannada on December 24. All patients complained of breathlessness.

Karnataka Forms COVID Panel

It should be noted that the Karnataka government recently constituted a four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Rao for Covid-19 management.

