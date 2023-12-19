Home

Karnataka Plans to Impose Restrictions on Border Areas Amid COVID Scare in Kerala, Says Health Minister Gundu Rao

Karnataka Plans to Impose Restrictions on Border Areas Amid COVID Scare in Kerala, Says Health Minister Gundu Rao

Talking about the rising COVID cases in Kerala, he said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring state and is equipped with everything that is required to face any situation.

Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: On Tuesday, Gundu Rao will meet with the Technical Advisory Committee to review the COVID situation.

Coronavirus Latest News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in neighboring Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said the state will impose restrictions on the border areas and added that screening measures will be implemented for people entering through the border areas of Kodagu, Mangaluru, and Chamarajanagar.

However, the state health minister urged the general public not to panic over reports of the new Covid subvariant JN.1 and said those above 60 years of age and those suffering from cold, cough, fever, or comorbidities like heart and kidney-related diseases to wear masks compulsorily.

“As a precautionary measure, I have directed all hospitals and health centers in the state to make necessary preparations, ensuring the availability of adequate oxygen cylinders, a sufficient stock of medicines, and an increase in ICU and bed capacity,” Rao wrote in a post on X.

Gundu Rao also said that face masks will be made mandatory for those who are above 60 years. “As the new variant of Corona virus has been detected, we are making it mandatory for senior citizens (above 60 years), people with heart ailments and breathing issues. An order would be issued soon,” Rao said.

Talking about the further imposing restrictions in the state, Rao said a new set of guidelines related to Covid-19 will be issued and added that he had already held a meeting with the health department officials on the same.

“We have also asked the health department to increase testing and be prepared with hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, PPE kids and other necessary equipment. We have taken measures at Karnataka-Kerala border. Anyone with fever, cold and cough should undergo Covid-19 tests,” he added.

“We will issue a detailed advisory soon and discussed regarding the same in a meeting. People over 60 years in the state with co-morbidities wear masks as a precautionary measure. The state government has ordered all hospitals of the districts surrounding Kerala to be alert and equipped. We will also increase the number of tastings that are being conducted,” he said.

On Tuesday, Rao will meet with the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid and the committee is led by Dr K Ravi, the head of the Department of Medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

“We should be prepared and not allow a disaster to happen. We were not prepared in the past, but after having experienced it, we should gear up now itself,” Rao said.

In the meantime, the Union ministry of health has issued a health advisory for all states amid COVID scare and after a case of the JN.1 subvariant of COVID has been identified in Kerala as part of the ongoing routine surveillance conducted by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

