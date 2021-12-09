Bengaluru: More cases of coronavirus are being reported among students in Karnataka. As per a report by Deccan Herald, over 24 nursing students of a private college tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Karnataka’s Bhadravathi town.Also Read - Mumbai Omicron Update: Only 2 of 211 Samples Show New COVID Variant Presence in Genome Sequencing. Here's What BMC Said

After the cases were reported, the authorities have sealed the college hostel and the Out Patient Department (OPD) services in the private hospital were suspended to contain the spread of the pandemic. As per the report, the students had gone to Shivamogga to appear for the examinations. Also Read - Karnataka to Decide on Imposing Restrictions During Christmas, New Year After 1 Week, CM Bommai Gives Big Update

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government said it will issue fresh and separate guidelines for hostels and clusters as cases continue to rise. Giving details, the chief minister said the SOPs will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms among others. Also Read - Will Karnataka Revise Guidelines, Impose Night Curfew Amid Growing Omicron Cases? CM Bommai Makes BIG Statement

Last week, a new Covid cluster was identified at a private nursing school in Karnataka’s Shivamogga when 29 nursing students tested positive. Most of these students were asymptomatic.

In another case, around 40 students of a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district had tested positive for coronavirus. As per the report, the cluster was identified at Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu.\

The cases of coronavirus are being reported among students at a time when the state has already reported two Omicron variants.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday reported 373 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,471 and toll to 38,253. The day also saw 292 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,53,857.

Out of the new cases reported on Thursday, 211 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 133 discharges and 4 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is 7,332.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 211, Shivamogga 30, Kodagu 21, Mysuru 18, Hassan 12, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru 11, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,58,330, followed by Mysuru 1,80,004 and Tumakuru 1,21,186.