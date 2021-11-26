Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: Over 12 nursing students of a college in Bengaluru on Friday have tested positive for coronavirus. Most significantly, 11 of them were fully vaccinated. Among them, 9 are symptomatic at the moment.Also Read - New Coronavirus Variant May Be More Infectious Than Delta: Top 10 Points to Know About The New Covid Strain

The coronavirus outbreak at Spurthy College in Marasur comes after a medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad was declared a COVID cluster as a number of students and staff tested positive fir the infection.

As per a report by NDTV, the students who have tested positive are first-year BSc students. The report suggested that one of the students had not been vaccinated because she had tested positive in June this year.

The local authorities stated that the medical college was testing students and staff once every 15 days and steps have been taken to test all primary contacts and remaining students.

The COVID clusters in Karnataka were reported earlier in the day as the country has stepped up testing and screening of international travellers from South Africa in the wake of the new COVID variant.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said reports of mutations in the new variant, identified as B.1.1.529, had “serious public health implications”.

In the meantime, Karnataka on Thursday recorded 306 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,561 and the death toll to 38,187.