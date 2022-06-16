Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines and mandated random screening of all incoming international flyers. The Karnataka government said it will follow the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry in February. “Subject all positive specimens to genomic sequencing. Keep passengers who test positive under observation, quarantine, and manage as per prevailing guidelines,” the guidelines said.Also Read - Karnataka Reports Over 600 New Covid Cases After 112 Days

As part of the guidelines, the incoming international flyers will be tested by RT-PCR after their arrival at the airports and the genomic sequencing of all positive samples will also be done.

The fresh guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy have been issued by Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep.

Full list of guidelines

The healthcare facilities will report Influence-Like Illness (ILI) patients from the OPD.

Every 20th patient should be tested for Covid-19.

Monitoring Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients in all government and select tertiary private hospitals and testing them for Covid-19 by RT-PCR is also mandatory.

Community-based surveillance will be done by event-based surveillance through media scanning.

Corona cases: The guidelines were issued as Karnataka continued to report increasing number COVID cases in the state. Bengaluru saw another uptick in Covid tally as it registered 615 cases of Karnataka’s 648 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Bengaluru also recorded one death for the first time since June 5, the data released by the health department revealed. Active cases in the state went up to 3,997, of which, 3,843 were from Bengaluru.