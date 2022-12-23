Top Recommended Stories
COVID-19 Restrictions to Return in Karnataka? Health Minister Drops BIG Hint
COVID-19 cases in Karnataka: "I appeal to the people of Karnataka to take the booster dose at the earliest. People should wear masks, especially in indoor places and maintain social distancing. Today Union Health Min is chairing a meeting with us and accordingly will follow guidelines of Centre", Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told news agency ANI.
Bengaluru: Amid the fresh global surge in Covid cases, the Karnataka government is expected to issue fresh guidelines on Friday. “I appeal to the people of Karnataka to take the booster dose at the earliest. People should wear masks, especially in indoor places and maintain social distancing. Today Union Health Min is chairing a meeting with us and accordingly will follow guidelines of Centre”, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told news agency ANI.
Earlier the state had made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms. The Karnataka government had also decided to conduct mandatory Covid test of those with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is holding a virtual meeting with State health ministers on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness today.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.
