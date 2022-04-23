Karnataka Fourth Wave Latest Update: The health experts on Saturday said there is a possibility of COVID 4th wave starting in Karnataka in the next 3-4 weeks after two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is more transmissible than the original strain, were detected in Bengaluru.Also Read - Shanghai Extends Lockdown Till April 26 As Death Toll Due To Covid Rises To 36

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had earlier said that some studies have shown that the fourth wave of Covid-19 may begin in the state in June-July and last till September. However, he had said that the state is prepared to face any COVID wave. Also Read - As COVID Cases Rise, Will Companies Switch to Work From Home Again? Read TCS, HCL And Other Firms' Plans Here

The Health Department earlier in the day said it is stepping up COVID measures to tackle the emerging situation after two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2 were found in Bengaluru. Also Read - From No-Fine Mask to Corona Restrictions, Here's How Karnataka is Preparing to Tackle Possible 4th COVID Wave

The state health department said a decision has been taken to increase the number of tests in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

The health officials in the state Are worried as a higher number of Covid cases are being reported from Mahadevapura and East Zones in Bengaluru where most major IT companies are located with lakhs of software professionals at work.

Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research CN Manjunath earlier in the day said Covid variants BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 have been found in the state. BA.2 variants were earlier found in New Delhi and Mumbai.

He felt there is a possibility of a fourth Covid wave beginning in Karnataka in three to four weeks, and the BA.2 variant might be responsible for the surge.

However, he said that if a fourth wave hits the state, the number of people getting admitted to hospitals will be lesser than before though the infection will spread rapidly.

Saying that there are no restrictions in place, he said it is going to result in a spike in Covid cases in another two weeks. He said people need to be cautious. He also asked people not to neglect symptoms of fever, cough and cold and get tested at the earliest.

Earlier this week, Karnataka had reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infection to 39,46,484 till date. The death toll stood at 40,057.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 57 while two each in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada and one in Mysuru.