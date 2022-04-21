Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: Claiming that COVID fourth wave has not started in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said COVID restrictions such as mask mandate will be brought back to the state of the cases rise. To a query on making masks mandatory in public places, Sudhakar said depending on the rise in number of cases in the days to come, certain decisions will be taken if required.Also Read - Delhi Reports 1,009 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, DDMA Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Places | Top Developments

“As of now it (wearing masks) is not mandatory, but we have issued an advisory to wear them as a precautionary measure,” he said. Also Read - Video: Bags Stuffed With Cats And Dogs Seen in China As COVID Cases Spike, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Saying that COVID fourth wave does not exist in the state as of now, Sudhakar said the state government is taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Also Read - Will Maharashtra Impose COVID Restrictions Amid Rise in Cases? Rajesh Tope Says Will Take Decision at Right Time

However, the state health minister advised people to continue to wear masks, especially at indoor gatherings, as a precautionary measure to control any new spread of infection.”There is a report that the number of (COVID) infections have increased in Delhi and few other north Indian states in the last two weeks, but such a situation does not exist in Karnataka. We are closely monitoring things,” Sudhakar said.

“We are taking all the precautionary measures, at the international airports and are asking people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces. Also about 30 lakh people have not taken second dose of vaccination, they will have to take, and those above 18 years who are required to take the third dose should take it at the earliest, so that we will be able to control the fourth wave in case it comes, as effectively as we did during the third wave,” he added.

He further added that tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.

“We are in contact with other states as well, and are gathering all the required information. We are also gathering information about the fourth wave in foreign countries, and are taking all the necessary precautions to see to it that things don’t go out of control,” he added.

Karnataka on Tuesday had reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infection to 39,46,484 till date, and the toll stood at 40,057. “Still 29 to 30 lakh people in the state are yet to receive the second dose of Covid vaccination,” he said.

Considering the spike in other states, he said the Karnataka government is initiating steps for preventive measures. He said a meeting will also be held by the Health Department soon in this regard.