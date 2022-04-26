Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid a rise in the coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government would soon impose COVID measures in border areas soon to bring the spread of coronavirus under control. However, he did not make it clear whether he is planning to impose lockdown-like measures in the areas bordering Maharashtra and Kerala.Also Read - When Will Covid Fourth Wave Hit Karnataka? State Health Minister Predicts By THIS Month

“The state is witnessing a slight rise in Covid cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said. Also Read - As Shanghai Struggles with COVID, Cases Spike in Beijing

The development comes a day after the Karnataka government made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places. The move has been taken as experts have predicted that the COVID fourth wave may peak in Karnataka after June and have its effects till October. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine For Kids: Covaxin Gets DCGI Approval For Emergency Use in Children Between 6 to 12 Years

“We have taken a decision to make wearing face masks mandatory and to maintain social distancing. We will take further steps based on the advice of the Central government after meeting with PM Modi on April 27,” CM Bommai added.

Amid apprehensions of a possible COVID fourth wave, the Karnataka government had on Monday issued guidelines to make the wearing of face-masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory. The decision was taken at a meeting headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai with senior ministers.

Giving details about the guidelines state health minister K Sudhakar said the face masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained.

Talking about the Coronavirus cases in the state, the health minister said the number of positive cases has slightly increased in Bengaluru, where the positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, and the situation would be monitored and supervised with guidelines about the treatment if required.

Saying that countries like South Korea, Thailand and Japan are reporting a spike in COVID cases, K Sudhakar said the passengers travelling directly to Karnataka from these countries would be specially monitored at the airports and their details and contact numbers collected, and they would be telemonitored at home.

It must be noted that the lockdown-like restrictions were in the state lifted from February 28 in view of the daily low incidence of cases. On Sunday, Karnataka recorded 60 fresh cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infections to 39,46,934 and the death toll to 40,057 so far.