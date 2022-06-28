Bengaluru, Karnataka: Since coronavirus cases are rising across the country, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government is planning to tighten COVID rules in an attempt to stem the further spread. For the unversed, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has recommended the measures to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and finding of the sub-lineages of Omicron.Also Read - Focus On Testing, Tracking, Treating: Centre Writes to States to Take Measures Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Following the recommendations, the Karnataka government is planning action against those violating the mask rule. During the second wave, the government imposed a Rs 250 fine on the people for not wearing masks. Though the state government in its June 10 order has directed authorities to implement the mask rule with the help of police and local bodies, it has had very little impact. Also Read - Delhi Reports First Cases Of Omicron's BA.5 Variant

Action Against Schools For Concealing Info on COVID

The health department has also warned schools that if they conceal the information on Covid infections, action will be initiated against them.

Sources reveal that the schools, especially private institutions, are not revealing the information on infections fearing that parents will stop sending their children to the school.

Health Department Commissioner D. Randeep had asked the school management not to hide the information on Covid infections and take necessary precautions.

Bengaluru Worst Hit

Compared to other parts of the state, the majority of new Covid cases are being reported from Bengaluru which accounts for 96 per cent fresh cases. It reports about 500 to 700 cases in a day.

According to statistics available with the health department, among the total active cases in the state (4,288) 95 per cent of cases (4,088) are in Bengaluru. The number of containment zones have swelled to 33 in the city. It is likely that the mask rule (with fine) will be implemented here first.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 615 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 767 discharges. Positivity rate for the day recorded at 3.12 per cent and weekly positivity rate stood at 3.45 per cent.