Bengaluru, Karnataka: Since coronavirus cases are rising across the country, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government is planning to tighten COVID rules in an attempt to stem the further spread. For the unversed, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has recommended the measures to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and finding of the sub-lineages of Omicron.

Following the recommendations, the Karnataka government is planning action against those violating the mask rule. During the second wave, the government imposed a Rs 250 fine on the people for not wearing masks. Though the state government in its June 10 order has directed authorities to implement the mask rule with the help of police and local bodies, it has had very little impact.