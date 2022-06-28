The health department has also warned schools that if they conceal the information on Covid infections, action will be initiated against them. Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Providing Update on Father's Health Ahead of 5th Test vs England; Video Goes VIRAL
Sources reveal that the schools, especially private institutions, are not revealing the information on infections fearing that parents will stop sending their children to the school.
Health Department Commissioner D. Randeep had asked the school management not to hide the information on Covid infections and take necessary precautions.
Bengaluru Worst Hit
Compared to other parts of the state, the majority of new Covid cases are being reported from Bengaluru which accounts for 96 per cent fresh cases. It reports about 500 to 700 cases in a day.