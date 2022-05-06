Bengaluru COVID Cases: Health authorities in Karnataka are on their toes after the state witnessed a sharp rise in the COVID positivity rate. Though the coronavirus cases are declining, the sudden jump in the positivity rate (1.50 per cent) has triggered concern about a possible new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. As per the statistics released by the state health department, five people succumbed to the COVID-19 infections in April. During the 4th and 6th of April two deaths were reported in Bengaluru, one in Gadag district on April 8, two deaths were reported from Belagavi and Vijayapura on April 30.Also Read - Over 4 Million Covid Deaths Went Unreported In India? Why WHO's Claim Raises Question On The Real Tally

Karnataka on Alert After Rise in Positivity Rate. Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet

In March, the positivity rate stood around 0.53 per cent. In the first week of April it came down to 0.38 per cent, second week registered 0.56 per cent, third week it rose to 0.79 per cent and by end of April the Covid positivity rate touched 1.19 per cent. The state recorded the highest number of Covid deaths in May, 2021. A total of 15,523 deaths were reported during that time and on an average 500 persons used to succumb everyday in the peak of Covid infection, as per the data. During the third wave, which started in January 2021, infection rate was high, but no significant number of fatalities were reported in the state. The maximum death cases reported during the third wave was 81 on February 2. The total number of deaths in the state till April 30 recorded is 40,059. However, presently, though there is a spike in Covid positivity, only 11 people have been hospitalised. One patient is on a ventilator, another is admitted to the ICU. The positivity rate in the state is 1.50 per cent and 107 new Covid cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The new cases in Bengaluru stood at 100. The total active cases in the state stood at 1,815. Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said that experts have predicted that the Covid-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October. “IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports, according to a report shared by them it (fourth wave) is likely to start from June end, but things have started a month ahead. According to them it is likely to peak after June and may go one till September and October,” Sudhakar had said. Earlier last month, Karnataka government had stated that it will take up a mega-vaccination drive for children aged between 6 and 12 at schools, as per PM Modi’s instructions. It had also clarified that no restrictions on economic activities will be imposed, however, the public has to cooperate by following all Covid protocols.

