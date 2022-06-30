Karnataka COVID Guidelines Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases continued to rise in the state, the Karnataka government has issued COVID guidelines for apartments, offices, and education institutions. However, the Health Department said no public places will be shut down as the implementation of the fresh guidelines would be enough to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state. The guidelines were issued as the Covid cases breached the 900-mark with 938 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday.Also Read - Focus On Testing, Tracking, Treating: Centre Writes to States to Take Measures Amid Surge in COVID Cases

According to state health department data, the positivity rate for the day jumped to 5.44 per cent and total active cases stood at 4,918. The number of tests conducted was 17,784. The number of Omicron cases in the state are 66. The number of Delta and its sub-lineages stood at 4,027. Bengaluru reported 887 new Covid cases followed by Dakshina Kannada (21), Udupi (17), Mysuru (14) and Dharwad (10). Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 6,493 Fresh Covid Cases; Experts Say Fourth Wave Likely To Start In July

In the wake of the sudden surge in cases, the state government said it is planning to impose penalties for not wearing masks at public places. Also Read - Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing Due To Surge In Covid Infection In State

As part of the guidelines, the health department said an apartment will be considered a small cluster if there are 3 to 5 cases and then all residents on the floor will be subjected to Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

The health department said if there are more than five symptomatic cases then the entire block must be tested and for over 15 cases, all symptomatic residents will be subjected to a RAT test.

Full list of guidelines