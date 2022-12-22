Karnataka Covid Latest: State Mandates Wearing of Masks In Closed Spaces, Issues Safety Protocols

Karnataka Covid Guidelines: Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct mandatory testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness in the state.

FACT CHECK: Viral WhatsApp Message On Omicron XBB Corona Variant Is Fake

Karnataka Covid News: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, including China, the Basavaraj-led Karnataka government on Thursday made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms in the state. The government also decided to conduct mandatory testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness in the state.

“We are going to issue an advisory to wear masks in indoor locations, closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms. Also, there will be mandatory testing of ILI and SARI cases across Karnataka,” State Health Minister Sudhakar said, briefing reporters after a meeting led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on COVID-19.

The Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 had earlier suggested the state government introduce the wearing of face masks in closed or indoor spaces and request people to take booster shots of coronavirus vaccines.

A committee member had earlier said, “We will be suggesting the government issue directives on the wearing of masks in closed or indoor spaces and ask the people to take booster shots. Those who are symptomatic should get tested immediately. Moreover, sewage surveillance should be stepped up.”