Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Sunday made two doses of Covid vaccination mandatory to avail entry into malls, shopping complexes, theatres and cinema halls. BBMP also added that the officials will conduct regular checks without any prior information and strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act 2005 if rules are violated.

Earlier, as many as 69 people including 59 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for COVID-19 and all are asymptomatic, a health officer said. "We had conducted tests on 457 people in the JNV here, of which 59 students and 10 staff tested positive for COVID-19. They are asymptomatic but we have isolated them," District Health Officer Dr SN Umesh told PTI.

Bengaluru | Mall visitors being asked for their complete vaccination certificates before entry into the mall, as per Karnataka govt rules This is a very good move to ensure the safety of people by the state govt. There is no reason to not take the COVID vaccine, says a visitor. pic.twitter.com/iOAkeyLuGg — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

The officer said the test reports of all the people who were tested have arrived and only 69 were found infected. Umesh also said the teaching and other staff in the JNV have been vaccinated.

According to sources in the district authorities, the school has been sealed temporarily and doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed there. Rooms are also being sanitised, they added.

Four Districts On Alert

Earlier, four districts in Karnataka were put on alert after the union government in a letter warned of rising coronavirus cases in these regions. The Karnataka health department has increased vigilance on the prevailing Covid situation and might take some tough measures to contain the infection. The four districts which are witnessing a rise in COVID cases are Tumkaru, Mysuru, Dharwad and Bengaluru Urban.

In his letter to the state, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that Tumakuru district has seen 152 per cent spike in Covid cases which have witnessed a jump from 46 on November 19 to 116 on December 2. Dharwad saw a rise of 21 per cent, Bengaluru Urban 19 per cent, and Mysuru 16.5 per cent.

The letter further asked the state government to initiate some steps to combat the spread of the deadly disease and reduce fatality. It also emphasized adopting test, track, treat and vaccinate methods and following Covid appropriate behaviour. The health secretary also directed the state health department to send all positive samples for genomic sequencing quickly.

Health Authorities On Their Toes

If reports are to be believed, the state health department is worried as Covid cases exploded in colleges and educational institutions of these districts.

However, swift actions by district authorities have prevented Covid infections from spreading further. Sources say, though in small proportion, increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state has become a cause of worry for the health authorities.