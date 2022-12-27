Karnataka Covid Cases: BF.7 Variant is Transmissible But…, Govt Asks These People To Stay Cautious

Karnataka: After making face mask mandatory at cinema theatres and educational institutions, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Tuesday asked senior citizens, children and pregnant women to remain cautious about the new covid variant. Talking to the media, state health minister K Sudhakar said the BF.7 variant of COVID-19 is transmissible with low virulence, but emphasised that senior citizens, children and pregnant women must remain cautious.

The minister also added that the covid response mock drills to check readiness to deal with any increase in the number of coronavirus cases are in place in all districts and talukas across the state.

“BF.7 is a sub-variant of Omicron, but the only difference between other variants and this is that the rate of its spread is high, but does not have much virulence,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

He said, however, that reports from other countries have suggested that the virulence is slightly high among the aged and those with co-morbidities.

“That’s the reason in the guidelines issued yesterday, we have given importance to them (old and co-morbid) and have advised them to avoid places or activities where large crowd gathers and wear masks if unavoidable. Similar is the case with pregnant women and children,” he added.

Karnataka Government Issues Guidelines:

The government also asked sections of the population including the elders to avoid crowded gatherings.

Two doses of COVID vaccination is compulsory at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year celebrations that should end by 1 am on January 1