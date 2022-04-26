Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday made an important statement amid the uptick of covid cases across the country. Citing data by IIT Kanpur, the Karnataka Minister said that the Covid-19 fourth wave may peak after June and its effects will be felt till October. “IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports. According to a report shared by them, it (fourth wave) is likely to begin from June end, but things have started a month ahead. According to them, it is likely to peak after June and may go one till September and October,” said Sudhakar.Also Read - Karnataka to Impose COVID Measures in Border Areas Soon Amid Rise in Cases, CM Bommai Makes Big Announcement

While addressing the media, he said the report submitted by them about the last three waves was by and large accurate, and the current report too is based on scientific data, and may turn out to be accurate. Also Read - Karnataka Brings Back COVID Restrictions, Days After Two New Sub-Variants Found in Bengaluru. Deets Inside

“It is two years since the Covid began and we have complete information regarding it. We will also have to lead our lives, we are not in a position to say that Covid will completely vanish from the world, so we have to learn to live with it by following measures like vaccination, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. We have done it in the past too,” he added. Also Read - Karnataka Covid: No Need To Fear Or Have Panic Reactions, Says Top Bengaluru Doctor Amid 4th Wave Fears

Asked whether the state is amidst the fourth wave of Covid, the minister said, the cases are very less compared to other states, so it will be inappropriate to say that as of now.

Karnataka Govt Makes Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory

The Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines making wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior ministers, officials and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee consisting of experts, to review the situation in the state amid concerns over a possible fourth wave.

“Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately,” Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the meeting, the minister said the number of positive cases have slightly increased in Bengaluru, where the positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, and the situation will be monitored and supervised with guidelines about the treatment if required.