Bengaluru: Days after two new SARS-CoV-2 mutants—BA.2.10 and BA.2.12, related to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, were detected here, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has convened a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. Cabinet ministers, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairperson Sudarshan and other TAC members are expected to attend the meeting at Chief Minister’s home office, Krishna at 12:30 PM.Also Read - COVID Pill Shows Rapid Clearance Of Infection: Japanese Pharma Firm

State to Bring New Guidelines After April 27

Earlier on Sunday, Basavaraj Bommai had said that the state government will bring coronavirus guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 April. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bommai urged the people to take all the necessary precautions and not to drop their guards. Also Read - Covishield Found Ineffective Against Omicron, Booster Required: NIV Study

“The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 dats, Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures”, he added. Also Read - Omicron, Delta, Omicron: NIV Pune Reports 3-Time Covid Infection in Person Vaccinated With Covishield

Fourth Wave to Hit Karnataka in 3-4 Weeks

Earlier on Saturday, CN Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru had opined that there is a possibility of a fourth Covid wave beginning in Karnataka in three to four weeks, and the BA.2 variant might be responsible for the surge.

However, if a fourth wave hits the state, the number of people getting admitted to hospitals will be lesser than before though the infection will spread rapidly, Manjunath stated.

“There are no restrictions in place in the state now and all activities have resumed just like in the pre-Covid period. This is going to result in a spike in Covid cases in another two weeks. People need to be cautious,” he warned, adding that those with comorbidities need to be cautious, while wearing masks should again be made mandatory.