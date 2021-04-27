From 28th Apr till 12th May during COVID restrictions, BMTC to operate 150 essential ordinary services on 95 routes from 6am-7pm for State/Central Govt employees&essential service providers. For air travelers, 6 buses to be operated b/w Kempegowda Bus Station and airport Also Read - Good News: Virafin, Zydus Cadila's New Medicine To Treat Covid To Be Available in Uttar Pradesh Soon

After the Karnataka cabinet meeting on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced lockdown across the state from April 27 at 9 pm till May 9. According to Yediyurappa, the essentials shop will remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day. No public transport will be available. Also Read - Violence At Delhi's Apollo Hospital After Family Members of Covid Patient Clash With Staff