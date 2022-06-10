Karnataka Coronavirus Restrictions Latest Update: With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed COVID restrictions in the state and made it mandatory for the general public to wear masks with immediate effect. The health commissioner on Friday issued the order and mandated the wearing of masks in all public places, buses, private vehicles, malls, educational institutions.Also Read - International Flights: Good News For Indians. No COVID Test Report Needed For Flying to US From Monday

The state government said the restaurants, pubs, hotels, hostels, offices(Pvt, public) factories staff should also wear masks compulsorily.

The order from the state government also authorized the health department to take necessary action to implement the rules with the help of Marshals and Police.

Prior to this, the BMC had made masks compulsory in public places and decided to increase the tests for the virus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day.

The health chief commissioner has asked the BBMP officials to survey each zone and submit a report, however, he appealed to the people not to panic.

Karnataka on Friday reported 525 new Covid cases and 494 cases were reported in Bangalore alone. This puts the total number of active cases in the state at 3,177 with 3,061 in Bangalore. On Thursday, Karnataka crossed the 400 mark in daily Covid cases as the state logged 471 fresh infections, taking the number of total active cases to 2,880, of which 2,776 are in Bengaluru. Bengaluru registered 458 cases. On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh COVID infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.

However, the CM said there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.