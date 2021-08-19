Bengaluru: Over the past few days, Karnataka is reporting increasing number of COVID cases among kids. Among other places, Bengaluru has reported a worrying number of Covid-19 cases in the past few days. Looking at the alarming situation, the health officials in the Karnataka capital are rushing to protect children in the city against the deadly coronavirus disease, even as the upcoming reopening of schools makes for concern among parents.Also Read - Heading To Shimla or Hills of Himachal? Registration on This Portal is Must. Deets Inside

It was reported that a total of 543 children were found to be Covid-positive in the first 10 days of August. Of the total of 543, 270 are girls and 273 are boys. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stated that 502 children out of the total were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: BBMP Takes Big Step, Imposes Restrictions For Bengaluru Ahead of Festivals | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

Karnataka to test 15 million kids: As the cases have started increasing among kids, the Karnataka government said it will test 15 million children to identify vulnerable groups and closely monitor them to help mitigate the impact of a possible third wave of Covid-19. Speaking to Hindustan Times, state health minister K Sudhakar said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the ‘Arogya Nandana’ programme soon. Also Read - Covid Vaccines by Pfizer, AstraZeneca Less effective Against Delta Variant: Study

State identifies kids with health issues: Health Minister K Sudhakar also added that state government has identified children with low immunity and will take action to improve their health. He said that the Covid’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has been advised to take control of a possible third wave. Moreover, the positive cases should be sent to Covid Care Centers, and testing should not be lowered.

Several kids in Bengaluru had lung problems, anaemia, kidney problems, and malnutritionand Sudhakar promised to treat the identified children and conduct health checks.

Covid Care Centre for Children: The state government and BBMP said the state has increased the number of healthcare facilities to treat children amid third wave fears. To treat infected children and pregnant women in Bengaluru South, a special paediatric Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been established, the Times of India recently reported.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday witnessed 1,432 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088. The day also saw 1,538 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,76,377.

Out of 27 deaths registered on Thursday, 7 each are from Dakshina Kannada; Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Urban, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 326, Bengaluru Urban 318, Udupi 162, Mysuru 103, Hassan 94, followed by others.