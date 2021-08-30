Bengaluru: Looking at the possibility of COVID third wave, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that the state is getting prepared to address the pandemic and will implement suggestions made by the expert committee.Also Read - COVID-19: Understanding Why The Delta Variant Spread So Quickly

“I have thanked them for the report and will discuss it with my technical committee members. We’ll try to implement their valuable suggestions if we have not taken those points in consideration. We want to prevent 3rd wave,” Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said. Also Read - Kerala Records Nearly 2,00,000 Covid Cases in Last 7 Days; Adopts New Testing Strategy | Read Details

Sudhakar added that the health practitioners and private nursing homes of Karnataka had formed a committee to combat the possible third COVID wave. He also added that they’ve officially presented a report to him and he will go through it. Also Read - This Company is Offering 1-month Salary, ₹10 Lakh Lottery As Bonus to Its Employees Who Stay Fit

Health practitioners and private nursing homes of Karnataka had formed a committee to combat possible third COVID wave. They've officially presented a report to me. I will go through it: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/JRcqGoqWym — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai on vaccination: Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had talked about the COVID third wave preparation and said the state will start at least five lakh COVID-19 vaccinations everyday from September 1 with the help of the Centre.

“We did five lakh inoculations on a trial basis on Wednesday. Now we will start five lakh vaccinations daily from September 1,” Bommai said.

To a question on COVID restrictions during the Gauri-Ganesha festival next month, he said such issues will be discussed at a meeting of COVID-19 experts on August 30.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,262 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278. The day also saw 1,384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,91,193.

Out of 1,262 new cases reported on Sunday, 361 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 334 discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 18,758.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of deaths (6), Dakshina Kannada reported three and Hassan two, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 361, Dakshina Kannada 202, Udupi 96, Mysuru and Kodagu 86, while the rest were scattered in other areas. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,13,959, followed by Mysuru 1,72,542 and Tumakuru 1,17,423.