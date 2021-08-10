Bengaluru: With an aim to contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Basavaraj Bommai- led Karnataka government has asked the Indian Railways to ensure that the passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra are tested for the COVID-19 virus before they board trains to the state capital. While addressing the media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that people directly travel from Maharashtra and Kerala to Bengaluru, leading to the spike in the Covid cases in the state.Also Read - Odisha Government Allows Indoor Puja Celebrations With No Devotee Under COVID Restriction

The CM further added that along with the districts that border the two states, Bengaluru was also affected due to the spike in COVID cases. Chief Secretary of Karnakata has already spoken to railway officials and the demand of conducting compulsory COVID tests to railway passengers has also been placed. Also Read - 17 Covid Patients in UP Go Missing After Testing Positive, Probe on to Trace Them

Bommai also informed that the state government is taking to the necessary steps to fight the third wave and said that if the COVID-19 numbers experience a surge further, more precautionary measures will be taken. Also Read - 'Wild Fluctuations in Daily Death Load a Cause of Concern', Says Physicist Who Predicted Third Wave of Corona

Speaking on his strict precautions for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala, the chief minister informed that the first two waves entered the state from the two above-mentioned states.

India COVID Tally:

India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,11,313 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,32,78,545. The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 15 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,80,968, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 51.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.