Bengaluru: In yet another heinous crime against women and children, the Karnataka police have arrested seven persons in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru, reported news agency IANS on Saturday. Officials said that the search is underway for another accused.

According to the police, the main accused had sexually assaulted the victim and made a video of the incident. After the assault, he had threatened the victim to kill her if she chose to tell anyone about it. Later, he shared the video with his friends. Blackmailing the girl again that the video would be made viral on social media, the main accused along with his seven friends gang raped her, the police were quoted as saying.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Yelahanka police station in Bengaluru. It came to light after the parents of the victim persuaded her to reveal what happened to her as she came home crying. The mother of the victim then lodged a complaint with Yelahanka police on April 5.

(With inputs from IANS)