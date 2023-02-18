Home

Karnataka

Man Throws Acid On Minor Girl For Rejecting His Proposal In Karnataka, Victim Admitted to Hospital

The victim has suffered severe injuries to her left eye and has been admitted to the hospital.

Bengaluru: Frustrated over his love affair, a jilted man threw acid on the face of a 17-year-old girl in in Karnataka’s Ramanagara. on Saturday. The girl recently rejected a marriage proposal from the man which led to the crime.

In this matter, a special team has been formed to arrest the accused, who is on the run after the incident.

In the meantime, the Kanakapura Town police have registered a case also under the POCSO Act and IPC Sections.

