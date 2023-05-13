Home

Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur, Sullia to Start at 8 AM

live

Dakshina Kannada Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur, Sullia to Start at 8 AM

Karnataka Dakshina Kannada Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Dakshina Kannada District, vote counting, assembly election candidates, MLA seats, winners list from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on india.com

Karnataka Dakshina Kannada Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Load More

Dakshina Kannada Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of voting for the Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur, Sullia (SC) constituencies under Dakshina Kannada district will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

On May 10, the polling went peacefully in Karnataka with a voting turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018. A total of 737 Theme-based and ethnic Model Polling stations were set up. At 239 Polling stations set up in the state, voters were greeted by PwD staff. As part of the initiative of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inspire young voters to participate in the festival of democracy, 286 Polling Stations set up were managed by the youngest available staff. This time, there were over 11.71 lakh first-time voters registered in the state.

Dakshina Kannada Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.