‘Sniffing Out Justice’: Karnataka Police Dog Helps Crack Gruesome Murder Case

Tara has aided the police in 14 cases and has played a pivotal role in solving two theft cases and one murder case.

Karnataka Police Dog Helps Crack Gruesome Murder Case | Photo (Representative Image) Unsplash

Davangere: An 11-month-old sniffer dog provided numerous crucial leads to the Davangere Police, aiding them in solving a heinous murder case. ‘Tara’, a Belgian Malinois breed, is a part of the Davangere Police Canine Dog Squad, which supports the police by uncovering vital leads in crime-related cases. A 55-year-old woman named Lalitamma, from Sriramanagar, hurried to a police station on August 6 to file a case concerning the murder of her 26-year-old nephew, Narasimha. He was ruthlessly killed by an unknown person on the service road at Mallashettihalli on NH-48. After receiving the complaint, a police team led by Kiran Kumar E Y from the Rural Police station began the investigation.

To get some leads in the case, cops called the dog squad. Tara immediately rushed to the crime spot on August 7 and started searching for the evidence and clues. The crime had taken place about six hours ago.

Tara Sniffs It Out

Tara sniffed the crime spot and started running towards a direction that leads to a house of the 32-year-old suspect Shivayogish located in SOG colony in Sriramnagar, which is at a distance of eight km after crossing the canal.

Upon reaching the house, cops found that it was locked and the suspect’s neighbours told that he had gone out. Later, Shivayogish was taken into custody.

During the interrogation, Shivayogish confessed that he killed Narasimha. The police remanded him in judicial custody.

The Revelation

The police said that Shivayogi had hired Narasimha to do some work and had given him Rs 35,000 in advance. However, Narasimha couldn’t come to do the work. Because of this, Shivayogi went to the Vidyanagar Police Station and filed a cheating case against Narasimha. Narasimha was put in jail because of what he did.

Shivayogi was afraid that Narasimha might harm him because they had problems with each other. So, on August 6 at 10:30 am, on the Bapuji Layout service road at Mallashettihalli, Shivayogi hit Narasimha on his head and ears with a weapon and then ran away from there.

Davangere Superintendent of Police Arun K has congratulated the team involved in the investigation, including dog handler police constables Praveen Antarvalli and police head constable K M Prakash.

Tara The Super Cop

Speaking about Tara, she has assisted the police in 14 cases, providing significant breakthroughs in two theft cases and one murder case. Tara is a well-trained dog with a remarkable sniffing capability, enabling her to uncover leads and evidence that help the police solve cases.

