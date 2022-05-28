Bengaluru: Depressed over the passing away of his mother, a man drove his luxury BMW car in the Cauvery river in Karnataka.’s Srirangapatna, before going back to his home in Bengaluru. The incident caused panic in the area when villagers and fishermen saw a bright red car in the middle of the river on Friday and alerted the police, suspecting an accident had occurred. To ascertain if there was someone trapped inside the car, police immediately summoned emergency personnel who dived into the river for a possible rescue operation, but the car was found to be empty.Also Read - Honour Killing: Dalit Man Stabbed With Knife, Iron Rod Over Interfaith Relationship in Karnataka's Kalaburgi, Dies

The car – a BMW X6 – that costs around Rs. 1.3 crore in India, was later towed out of the river. Upon investigation, it was ascertained from the registration details that the car belonged to a man living in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi layout. Also Read - Karnataka Doctor Honey-Trapped, Robbed of Rs 1.16 Crore; Victim's Friend Behind Conspiracy

As per local media reports, when the owner of the car was brought to Srirangapatna for interrogation, he gave incoherent answers to the police. He told police that someone was chasing him from Bengaluru and were trying to kill him, which forced him to hide his car underwater. Also Read - At World Economic Forum In Davos, Sadhguru Makes Impassioned Appeal To "Save Soil"

After getting no definitive answer from him, police contacted the man’s family members who informed them that the man had slipped into a depression after his mother’s death a month ago. He was overcome with grief and drove the car into the river before going back to his home in Bengaluru.

Taking the man’s mental health into consideration, the police let him go without pressing any charges. He was reportedly admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) after the incident.