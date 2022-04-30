New Delhi: Just after 9 PM, a minor derailment of Parcel Cargo Express Train occurred at Yesvantpur Yard in Karnataka. However, the main line was not affected and trains on the route are running through, but with minor delay. A team of officials from South Western Railway is present at the spot to ensure speedy restoration.Also Read - Karnataka PSI Scam: All Recruitments Cancelled, Fresh Exams to be Conducted Soon

Karnataka | At about 9.10PM, a minor derailment of Parcel Cargo Express Train occurred at Yesvantpur Yard. However, Main Line is not affected and trains are running through, but with minor delay. Our team is at the spot to ensure speedy restoration: South Western Railway pic.twitter.com/mUNY2dUW3l — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

"At about 9.10 PM, a minor derailment of Parcel Cargo Express Train occurred at Yesvantpur Yard. However, Main Line is not affected and trains are running through, but with minor delay. Our team is at the spot to ensure speedy restoration," tweeted South Western Railway, adding that Train nos. 16580, 16516, 11005, 06244, and 16230 will experience some delay as lines 3-7 are affected. Trains are dealt on lines 1 & 2.