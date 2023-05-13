Home

Karnataka Dharwad District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Dharwad District District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes at Dharwad Navalgund Kundgol Hubli-Dharwad East (SC) Hubli-Dharwad Central Hubli-Dharwad West and Kalghatgi would commence shortly.

The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

The main candidates from Dharwad District’s constituencies are:

1. Dharwad

Manjunath Lakshman Hagedar JD(S)

Vinay Kulkarni (INC)

Amrut Ayyappa Desai (BJP)

2. Navalgund

Kallappa Nagappa Gaddi JD(S)

N.H. Konareddy (INC)

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa (BJP)

3. Kundgol

Hazarati Ali Allasab JD(S)

Niranjanayya Mankatimata (AAP)

KusumavatLii C. Shivalli (INC)

M R Patil (BJP)

4. Hubli-Dharwad East (SC)

Veerabhadrappa Halaravi JD(S)

Basavaraj S Terdal (AAP)

Prasad Abbayya (INC)

Dr. Kranti Kiran (BJP)

5. Hubli-Dharwad Central

Siddalingeshgow da Mahanthavadeyar JD(S)

Vikas Soppin (AAP)

Jagadish Shettar (INC)

Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP)

6. Hubli-Dharwad West

Gururaj Hunsemarad JD(S)

Aravind M (AAP)

Deepak Chinchore (INC)

Arvind Bellad (BJP)

7. Kalghatgi

Verappa Basappa Shigehatti JD(S)

Manjunath Jakkannavar (AAP)

Santosh S. Lad (INC)

Nagaraj Chabbi (BJP)

