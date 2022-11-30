In Karnataka, Doctors Remove 187 Coins Stuck Inside Man’s Stomach

Doctors at Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital in Karnataka's Bagalkote said they have removed 187 coins stuck inside the stomach of a 58-year-old man.

Published: November 30, 2022 10:14 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Karnataka, karnataka news, Bagalkote
Karnataka: Doctors discovered that the man, who suffered from Schizophrenia, had swallowed the coins through an endoscopy. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Doctors at Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital in Karnataka’s Bagalkote said they have removed 187 coins stuck inside the stomach of a 58-year-old man.

Also Read:

Doctors discovered that the man, who suffered from Schizophrenia, had swallowed the coins through an endoscopy.

The man was admitted to the hospital following complaints of vomiting and abdominal discomfort.

“He was suffering from a psychiatric disorder and had been swallowing coins for the last 2-3 months. He came to the hospital complaining of vomiting and abdominal discomfort,” Dr Eshwar Kalaburgi, one of the doctors who performed the surgery, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 30, 2022 10:14 AM IST